Cryolife Inc (CRY) VP Jean F. Holloway Sells 1,500 Shares

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) VP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cryolife traded up $0.60, hitting $30.85, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,126. Cryolife Inc has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 113,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,170,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 345,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

