Cryolife (CRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.65

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 3118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

CRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cryolife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,996.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cryolife by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryolife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryolife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 345,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryolife by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cryolife by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

