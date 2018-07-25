CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.92.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH opened at $107.99 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52-week low of $98.51 and a 52-week high of $114.97.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Melone purchased 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.06 per share, with a total value of $199,997.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,879.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 77,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 3.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

