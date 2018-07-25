Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1251 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CRT opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.49. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 71.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits interests in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

