Croda International (CRDA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Croda International (LON:CRDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 100.20 ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 100 ($1.32) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Croda International had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 17.16%.

LON CRDA traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,919 ($65.11). 582,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 3,461 ($45.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,668 ($61.79).

Get Croda International alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDA. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,700 ($48.97) to GBX 4,600 ($60.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,300 ($56.92) to GBX 4,600 ($60.89) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.65) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,550 ($60.23).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.