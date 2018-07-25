Critical Survey: Liquidity Services (LQDT) and B. Riley Financial (RILY)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

This table compares Liquidity Services and B. Riley Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $270.02 million 0.84 -$39.18 million ($0.98) -7.19 B. Riley Financial $322.18 million 1.82 $11.55 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -12.72% -19.31% -12.17% B. Riley Financial 0.56% 12.71% 2.48%

Volatility & Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Liquidity Services and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Liquidity Services does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Liquidity Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for corporations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as email, Internet security, Web hosting, and other services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.