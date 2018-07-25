Critical Review: Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) versus CHF Solutions (CHFS)

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS: HSDT) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and CHF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.42%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than CHF Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and CHF Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A -$28.02 million N/A N/A CHF Solutions $3.55 million 2.99 -$13.38 million ($37.15) -0.04

CHF Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies N/A N/A -318.23% CHF Solutions -455.30% -149.00% -124.42%

Summary

CHF Solutions beats Helius Medical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device. The device, when used in combination with physiotherapy, is designed to enhance the brain’s ability to compensate for damage due to trauma or disease. The Company’s PoNS device is designed to induce cranial nerve non-invasive neuromodulation through an increase in stimulation of the facial and trigeminal nerves, which innervate the tongue. The PoNS device is developed to deliver to the tongue a non-invasive neurostimulation, in a form that induces neuromodulation. The PoNS device is an electrical pulse generator that delivers controlled electrical stimulation to the tongue.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It offers Aquadex FlexFlow consoles and the related disposable products in Singapore and Hong Kong. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

