Critical Analysis: ViaSat (VSAT) & Harmonic (HLIT)

ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ViaSat has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ViaSat and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViaSat -4.22% -2.56% -1.44% Harmonic -19.87% -14.52% -6.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ViaSat and Harmonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViaSat $1.59 billion 2.55 -$67.30 million ($0.86) -80.23 Harmonic $358.25 million 1.04 -$82.95 million ($0.54) -8.09

ViaSat has higher revenue and earnings than Harmonic. ViaSat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ViaSat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Harmonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ViaSat and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViaSat 2 3 4 0 2.22 Harmonic 0 2 2 0 2.50

ViaSat currently has a consensus price target of $73.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Harmonic has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Harmonic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than ViaSat.

Summary

ViaSat beats Harmonic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems. As of March 31, 2018, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 576,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and network function virtualization. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing systems, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based converged cable access platform solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

