Credit Suisse Group Lowers State Street (STT) Price Target to $103.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “$87.02” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.
STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.21.
NYSE STT opened at $87.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $114.27.
In related news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 18.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
