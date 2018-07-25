Credit Suisse Group Lowers State Street (STT) Price Target to $103.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “$87.02” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.21.

NYSE STT opened at $87.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 18.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $4,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

