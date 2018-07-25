Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Credicorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 130,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,660,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Credicorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAP opened at $229.95 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The bank reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $971.30 million during the quarter. Credicorp had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 26.41%. sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.75.

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

