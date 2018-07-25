Creative Planning Sells 7,313 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,887 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 201,350 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,516 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,621 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exelon by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,437 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of Exelon opened at $41.65 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

