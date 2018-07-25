Creative Planning Cuts Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (GEL)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,782 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 1,717.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 215,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 204,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 380.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.12. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock’s payout ratio is presently 196.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Genesis Energy, L.P. common stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

