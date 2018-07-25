Couchain (COU) One Day Volume Tops $63,425.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Couchain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $63,425.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, Couchain has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003585 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011985 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00411344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00151266 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024334 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

