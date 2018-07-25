Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) VP James P. Murphy Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

COST opened at $218.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $220.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 234,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,648,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,905,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

