Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Trimmed by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,993.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.61.

Shares of Costco Wholesale opened at $218.58 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $220.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

