Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mitel Networks Corp (MITL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 486,692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 443,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Emancipation Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitel Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,626,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mitel Networks by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitel Networks alerts:

Shares of Mitel Networks opened at $10.98 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 2.49. Mitel Networks Corp has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Mitel Networks had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mitel Networks from $9.50 to $11.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitel Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Mitel Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Mitel Networks Profile

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSE:MNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitel Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitel Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.