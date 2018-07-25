Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CII. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,869 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 11.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 693,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd opened at $16.81 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

