Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 648,343 Shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (CRED)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CRED) by 10,931.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,343 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRED. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $361,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000.

CRED stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.38 and a 1-year high of $112.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3054 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

About iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

iShares Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. Credit Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate debt and sovereign, supranational, local authority and non-United States agency bonds that are the United States dollar denominated and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year.

