Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,558,978 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 29th total of 2,410,807 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter.

CLM opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2365 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

