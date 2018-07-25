Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Position Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $834,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,730,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $624,849,000 after purchasing an additional 119,970 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 710,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,670,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 699,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 54.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 419,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,053,000 after purchasing an additional 148,477 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies opened at $250.92 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $260.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $235,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,073.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

