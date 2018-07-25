Contrasting Verizon Communications (VZ) and Telenor ASA (TELNY)

Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 24.37% 42.62% 6.30% Telenor ASA 13.35% 24.10% 7.55%

63.7% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Verizon Communications pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telenor ASA pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verizon Communications and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 6 17 0 2.74 Telenor ASA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $54.84, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $126.03 billion 1.69 $30.10 billion $3.74 13.77 Telenor ASA $15.10 billion 1.93 $1.45 billion $1.27 15.25

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Telenor ASA. Verizon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Telenor ASA on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2017, it had 116.3 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting services include DTH, broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites, equipment primarily in the satellite business, and properties. Telenor ASA was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

