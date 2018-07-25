Contrasting Mackinac Financial (MFNC) and Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ: MFNC) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

22.9% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Farmers National Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $48.42 million 2.96 $5.47 million $1.20 14.08 Farmers National Banc $104.58 million 4.27 $22.71 million $0.90 17.94

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial. Mackinac Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mackinac Financial and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mackinac Financial presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.17%. Given Mackinac Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mackinac Financial is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 10.86% 9.27% 0.76% Farmers National Banc 24.60% 12.05% 1.34%

Dividends

Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Mackinac Financial pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mackinac Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Mackinac Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Mackinac Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. Its loan products include provides commercial loans to entities within real estate ? operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing. The company also offers safe deposit facilities. As of March 27, 2018, it operated 12 branches in the Upper Peninsula; 4 branches in the Northern Lower Peninsula; 1 branch in Oakland County, Michigan; and 7 branches in northern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services. It also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. As of February 27, 2018, the company operated 41 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Medina, Holmes, and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio, as well as Beaver County in Pennsylvania; and 4 trust offices. Farmers National Banc Corp. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

