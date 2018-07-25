Contrasting Intellinetics (INLX) & Its Peers

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS: INLX) is one of 191 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Intellinetics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics N/A N/A N/A Intellinetics Competitors -3.73% -55.36% 3.52%

This table compares Intellinetics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $2.62 million -$1.35 million -1.75 Intellinetics Competitors $1.78 billion $188.93 million -14.19

Intellinetics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intellinetics. Intellinetics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intellinetics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intellinetics Competitors 1347 6426 12406 547 2.59

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 0.41%. Given Intellinetics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intellinetics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Intellinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intellinetics rivals beat Intellinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. It offers IntelliCloud software platform solution that includes image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. The company also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services, as well as ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and pre-installation assessment, project scoping, and implementation consulting services. It offers its products through software installed on customer equipment, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

