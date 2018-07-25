Contrasting Huron Consulting Group (HURN) and RMR Group (RMR)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Huron Consulting Group does not pay a dividend. RMR Group pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Huron Consulting Group and RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 RMR Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. RMR Group has a consensus price target of $69.33, indicating a potential downside of 21.12%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than RMR Group.

Volatility and Risk

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RMR Group has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and RMR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $807.74 million 1.23 -$170.11 million $2.15 20.65 RMR Group $271.73 million 10.08 $42.29 million $3.79 23.19

RMR Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huron Consulting Group. Huron Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RMR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group -21.97% 7.60% 3.66% RMR Group 23.43% 10.30% 8.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of RMR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RMR Group beats Huron Consulting Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers management consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. This segment also provides strategic solutions in the areas of R&D and product strategy commercial segmentation, corporate and financial strategy, compliance and operations, reimbursement and access strategy, commercial contracting strategy, fair market value analysis, lifecycle management, litigation and investigations, government pricing and transparency reporting, auditing and monitoring, and business process improvement. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

