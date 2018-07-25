Contrasting Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) & Solar Senior Capital (SUNS)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and Solar Senior Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 1 1 2 2 2.83 Solar Senior Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Solar Senior Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 38.13% 11.09% 6.51% Solar Senior Capital 67.60% 8.38% 4.42%

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Solar Senior Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Solar Senior Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $136.78 million 6.29 $49.54 million $2.07 10.34 Solar Senior Capital $32.17 million 8.38 $23.38 million $1.41 11.92

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Senior Capital. Goldman Sachs BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solar Senior Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Solar Senior Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

