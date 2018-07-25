Contrasting Digital Ally (DGLY) & Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) and Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Ally and Ubiquiti Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $12.77 million 1.31 -$12.25 million ($1.50) -1.57 Ubiquiti Networks $865.27 million 7.40 $257.50 million $3.09 27.96

Ubiquiti Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Ally. Digital Ally is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Digital Ally and Ubiquiti Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ubiquiti Networks 0 4 0 0 2.00

Digital Ally presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.49%. Ubiquiti Networks has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential downside of 22.06%. Given Digital Ally’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks.

Volatility & Risk

Digital Ally has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti Networks has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of Ubiquiti Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and Ubiquiti Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -108.35% -531.26% -75.46% Ubiquiti Networks 19.15% 56.13% 25.94%

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks beats Digital Ally on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

About Ubiquiti Networks

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

