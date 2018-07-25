Contrasting DeNA (DNACF) and PLDT (PHI)

DeNA (OTCMKTS: DNACF) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA N/A N/A N/A PLDT 9.63% 24.46% 6.16%

0.0% of DeNA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DeNA and PLDT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.26 billion 2.27 $215.66 million $1.43 13.26 PLDT $3.17 billion 1.75 $264.74 million $2.53 10.15

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. PLDT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DeNA and PLDT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 1 4 2 0 2.14

Dividends

PLDT pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. DeNA does not pay a dividend. PLDT pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PLDT beats DeNA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. The company also operates DeNA Travel, an online travel service; Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones; and Paygent that provides payment collection services to e-commerce companies operating Websites for PCs and mobile. In addition, it operates Everystar, a mobile Website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; Showroom, a virtual stage where fans watch their artists' performance live; MyAnimeList, a Website for anime fans; and Hacka Doll, a news aggregation app. Further, the company offers Mycode, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; KenCoM, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Shumee-to Club, a social networking Website; and Mirrativ, a livestreaming app. Additionally, it provides Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; and Robot Shuttle, a driverless and shared transportation service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services. It also operates as a content provider; develops and maintains IT-based solutions for communications and e-commerce platforms; develops financial technology solutions; provides insurance products; markets, sells, and distributes payment solutions and other related services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. As of December 31, 2017, this segment served 58,531,262 wireless subscribers. Its Fixed Line segment provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. This segment also offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services, as well as distributes Filipino channels and content services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,663,210 fixed line subscribers. The company has a strategic partnership with Rocket Internet SE to develop online and mobile payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Makati City, the Philippines.

