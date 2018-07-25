Contrasting Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) and AbbVie (ABBV)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and AbbVie’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical $340,000.00 892.72 -$58.97 million ($2.33) -4.08 AbbVie $28.22 billion 5.15 $5.31 billion $5.60 16.35

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Clearside Biomedical. Clearside Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbbVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AbbVie pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Clearside Biomedical does not pay a dividend. AbbVie pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AbbVie has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Clearside Biomedical has a beta of -7.2, indicating that its stock price is 820% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Clearside Biomedical and AbbVie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearside Biomedical 0 0 7 0 3.00 AbbVie 3 9 5 0 2.12

Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus price target of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 135.79%. AbbVie has a consensus price target of $103.34, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than AbbVie.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clearside Biomedical and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical -17,094.20% -131.37% -97.24% AbbVie 21.55% 186.47% 14.42%

Summary

AbbVie beats Clearside Biomedical on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema. The company also engages in the development of therapies in various areas, such as gene therapy for inherited retinal disorders, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. It serves wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has a collaboration with Alector, Inc.; C2N Diagnostics; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; International Myeloma Foundation; Calibr and Scripps Research; The Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer ? Commercialization of Research; and the Université de Montréal. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.