Contrasting Ares Management LP Unit (ARES) & Brightsphere Investment Group (BSIG)

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE: ARES) and Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Ares Management LP Unit pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Brightsphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ares Management LP Unit pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brightsphere Investment Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ares Management LP Unit and Brightsphere Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management LP Unit 0 3 7 0 2.70 Brightsphere Investment Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ares Management LP Unit presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.38%. Brightsphere Investment Group has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.38%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than Ares Management LP Unit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Ares Management LP Unit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management LP Unit and Brightsphere Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management LP Unit 10.99% 38.94% 5.53% Brightsphere Investment Group 4.26% 143.17% 13.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ares Management LP Unit and Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management LP Unit $1.42 billion 1.45 $76.17 million $1.93 10.93 Brightsphere Investment Group $887.40 million 1.75 $4.20 million $1.62 8.71

Ares Management LP Unit has higher revenue and earnings than Brightsphere Investment Group. Brightsphere Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Management LP Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Management LP Unit beats Brightsphere Investment Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management LP Unit

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

