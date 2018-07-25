Continental Resources (CLR) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Citigroup

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KLR Group upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.61.

NYSE CLR opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 1.32. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Owen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,190,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm bought 136,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,880,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,434. 76.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

