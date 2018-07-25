Constellium (CSTM) Given a $16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) received a $16.00 price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Constellium traded down $0.03, reaching $12.27, on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 65,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,868. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 0.98. Constellium has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth about $272,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

