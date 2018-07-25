Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $56,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 287,676 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 27,607.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 205,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 205,120 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,661,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,304,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 356,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,166,000 after buying an additional 176,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A opened at $214.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a fifty-two week low of $191.71 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

