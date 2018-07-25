Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Consolidated Communications to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $356.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.23 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.72 million, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.75. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Consolidated Communications’s payout ratio is currently 596.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNSL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.