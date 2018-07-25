Consol Energy Inc (CEIX) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Consol Energy were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy opened at $41.30 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Consol Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $253,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CEIX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Consol Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.