ConocoPhillips (COP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ConocoPhillips to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COP opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $243,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,052 shares of company stock worth $19,491,534 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

