ConocoPhillips’ (COP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of ConocoPhillips traded down $0.09, reaching $70.76, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,034. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The energy producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.00%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,094.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $243,583.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,052 shares of company stock worth $19,491,534 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

