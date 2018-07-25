Conning Inc. Has $8.75 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Mplx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Mplx by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Mplx traded up $0.74, hitting $35.78, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,779,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $39.38.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Mizuho set a $41.00 price target on Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

