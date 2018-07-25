Conning Inc. Acquires 226,896 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,862.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,896 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works traded down $0.14, hitting $138.06, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,648,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

