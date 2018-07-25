Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 87,923 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.00% of Lamb Weston worth $100,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 53,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston traded up $1.71, reaching $70.05, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 53,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,189. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $918.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

