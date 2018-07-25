Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.77% of Cooper Companies worth $88,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $216.47 and a 12-month high of $260.26.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $235,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,836 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

