ConforMIS Inc (CFMS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 20.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ConforMIS were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ConforMIS by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 299,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. ConforMIS Inc has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.95.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.49%. sell-side analysts expect that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CFMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.54.

In other news, insider Daniel Steines sold 277,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $390,660.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,552.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley Langdale sold 75,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $115,161.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,042,234 shares of company stock worth $1,457,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

