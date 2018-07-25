Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Receives $9.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Comstock Resources traded down $0.71, hitting $10.28, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 951,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,534. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas; and New Mexico and the Mid-Continent region. The company owns interests in 1,309 producing oil and natural gas wells.

