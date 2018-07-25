Comparing United Rentals (URI) and Exterran (EXTN)

United Rentals (NYSE: URI) and Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Rentals and Exterran’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Rentals $6.64 billion 1.84 $1.35 billion $10.59 13.97 Exterran $1.22 billion 0.79 $33.88 million ($0.39) -68.49

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than Exterran. Exterran is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Rentals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

United Rentals has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exterran has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Rentals and Exterran, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Rentals 2 3 8 0 2.46 Exterran 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Rentals presently has a consensus target price of $186.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.86%. Given United Rentals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than Exterran.

Profitability

This table compares United Rentals and Exterran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Rentals 21.18% 39.28% 7.74% Exterran 1.40% 0.55% 0.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Exterran shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of United Rentals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Exterran shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United Rentals beats Exterran on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. This segment serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners. The Trench, Power, and Pump segment is involved in the rental of specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and HVAC equipment consisting of portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; and pumps primarily used by energy and petrochemical customers. It serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, municipalities, and industrial companies. The company also sells new equipment, such as aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; contractor supplies, including construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that are owned by the company's customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. It sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 1, 2018, the company operated 997 rental locations in the United States and Canada. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, upgrade, commissioning, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, as well as skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

