Comparing ParkerVision (PRKR) and Airgain (AIRG)

ParkerVision (NASDAQ: PRKR) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ParkerVision has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ParkerVision and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $100,000.00 183.45 -$19.25 million ($1.05) -0.72 Airgain $49.52 million 2.01 $1.14 million $0.11 93.73

Airgain has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision. ParkerVision is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A N/A -194.02% Airgain -0.68% 1.58% 1.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of ParkerVision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ParkerVision and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Airgain has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.79%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than ParkerVision.

Summary

Airgain beats ParkerVision on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ParkerVision Company Profile

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions. The company also offers WiFi products, including a two-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 2,000 square feet and a three-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 4,000 square feet; and integrated circuit products, such as PV5870 IC, a modulator/demodulator component. It sells home and small business networking products under the Milo brand. The company sells its Milo WiFi products through online sales channels and its own online store, as well as directly to Internet service providers. ParkerVision, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

