Comparing Markel (MKL) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRK.A)

Markel (NYSE: MKL) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE:BRK.A) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Markel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Markel has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Markel and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markel $6.06 billion 2.61 $395.26 million $3.62 314.85 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A $242.14 billion 2.03 $44.94 billion $8,790.96 34.17

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Markel. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Markel and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markel 0 3 2 0 2.40 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A 0 0 3 0 3.00

Markel currently has a consensus target price of $1,216.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.75%. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A has a consensus target price of $333,833.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A is more favorable than Markel.

Profitability

This table compares Markel and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markel 4.19% 1.47% 0.44% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A 16.88% 4.91% 2.35%

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A beats Markel on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages. The International Insurance segment provides professional and general liability, marine and energy, and property insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, including crime, contingency, accident and health, specialty, short-term trade credit, and other coverages. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products, including structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety, as well as public entity, aviation, whole account, accident and health coverage, offshore and onshore marine and energy risks, and agriculture. The company also operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; manufacturer of transportation and other industrial equipment; and a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers, as well as offers capital solutions to asset and wealth management firms. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

