Comparing Array Biopharma (ARRY) & Horizon Pharma (HZNP)

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ: ARRY) and Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Array Biopharma has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Pharma has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Array Biopharma and Horizon Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array Biopharma -72.33% -96.65% -31.97% Horizon Pharma -45.06% 16.97% 3.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Array Biopharma and Horizon Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Array Biopharma 0 0 9 0 3.00 Horizon Pharma 0 2 9 0 2.82

Array Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 34.47%. Horizon Pharma has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Array Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Array Biopharma is more favorable than Horizon Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Array Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Horizon Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Array Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Horizon Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Array Biopharma and Horizon Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Array Biopharma $150.85 million 22.38 -$116.81 million ($0.72) -22.26 Horizon Pharma $1.06 billion 2.70 -$410.52 million $1.18 14.64

Array Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Pharma. Array Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Horizon Pharma beats Array Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients. Its products also include KRYSTEXXA to treat chronic refractory gout; RAYOS/LODOTRA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; PENNSAID 2% to treat pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; DUEXIS for the treatment of signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis; VIMOVO to treat signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and MIGERGOT for the treatment of vascular headache. The company has collaboration agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center to evaluate ACTIMMUNE in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in various forms of cancer; Alliance for Lupus Research to evaluate RAYOS/LODOTRA on the fatigue experienced by systemic lupus erythematosus patients; and Syneos Health, Inc. in connection with its Phase III confirmatory trial to evaluate teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

