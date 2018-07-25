CommVault Systems (CVLT) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CommVault Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.0719324036144 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital set a $70.00 target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

CommVault Systems opened at $65.75 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. CommVault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.44, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CommVault Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $176.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $394,299.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $919,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,900.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,123 shares of company stock worth $3,589,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

