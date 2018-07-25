Community Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,222 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,338,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,662,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,539 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.34.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co opened at $58.35 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $275.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

