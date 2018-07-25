Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Columbus McKinnon opened at $42.09 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $137,807.23. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,269.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

