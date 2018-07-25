Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce sales of $219.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.50 million to $219.60 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $203.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $880.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.10 million to $885.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $909.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $901.40 million to $916.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon traded down $0.05, hitting $42.04, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 63,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 3,271 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $137,807.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,269.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 139.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

